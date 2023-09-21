South Korea lawmakers vote to pave way for opposition leader's arrest

SEOUL - South Korea’s opposition-controlled Parliament in a surprise move on Thursday voted to allow prosecutors to serve an arrest warrant against the main opposition leader who is facing an investigation into bribery and breach of duty charges.

The vote means Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung will face court to contest his arrest over the charges.

The motion was accepted by a margin of 149 to 136, with six abstained votes and four invalid in a secret ballot with 295 votes cast.

Separately, Parliament voted to dismiss Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for a slew of government policy failures including the deadly Halloween crush, inadequate response to heavy rains and flooding, and the much-criticised World Scout Jamboree.

It is the first time such a motion has passed against a prime minister in South Korea though it is not binding, however, and President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to exercise his power to reject it.

The Democratic Party’s Lee was hospitalised on Monday while on a hunger strike protesting what he called policy failures by Mr Yoon’s government, including economic mismanagement and not doing enough to stop Japan’s Fukushima wastewater release.

Members of Parliament have immunity against arrest when the assembly is in session, unless its members vote to rescind it with a simple majority. Lee’s Democratic Party holds 167 seats in the 297-member Parliament.

Lee is accused of asking a company to illegally transfer US$8 million (S$10.95 million) to North Korea when he was the governor of Gyeonggi Province.

He is also accused of breaching his duty over losses of 20 billion won ($20.4 million) by a municipal development corporation during his time as mayor of the city of Seongnam.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “fiction” and a “political conspiracy”.

He and many members of his party have criticised the investigations against him as a political witch hunt.