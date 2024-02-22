South Korea foreign minister to meet Blinken in US this month

SEOUL - South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will visit the United States and hold a meeting with his counterpart Antony Blinken on February 28, the ministry said on Thursday.

Cho will head to the United States after a trip to Brazil where he is attending the G20 Summit, the ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a media briefing.

Cho and Blinken plan to discuss strengthening their ability to execute "extended deterrence" in relation to North Korea as well as the global comprehensive strategic alliance between the two countries, Lim said.

The trip later this month marks Cho's first visit to the United States since assuming his role last month.

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this week that the third Summit for Democracy will be hosted by South Korea next month.

The Yonhap news agency has reported that Seoul and Washington were discussing a possible Blinken visit to South Korea for the event, citing diplomatic sources. REUTERS