South Korea fired warning shots at weekend after border incursion

The incursion occurred at around 12.30pm local time on June 9.
Updated
Jun 11, 2024
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 10:15 AM

SEOUL – South Korea’s military fired warning shots at the weekend after some North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border, South Korea’s military said, amid a recent rise in tension over Pyongyang’s launch of balloons carrying trash into the South.

The incursion occurred at around 12.30pm local time (11.30am Singapore time) on June 9 when an unspecified number of North Korean troops in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas breached the military demarcation line, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on June 11.

“They headed north immediately after our military’s warning broadcasts and warning shots, and there were no unusual movements,” the JCS said in a statement.

The incident came as the North has sent thousands of balloons containing trash in recent days to the South, including hundreds at the weekend, calling it a response to a campaign by North Korean defectors in the South who have flown balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets in the other direction over the border. REUTERS

