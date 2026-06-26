South Korea court gives ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee 7-year jail term for bribery

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South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea August 12, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 26 - South Korea's former First Lady Kim Keon Hee was sentenced on Friday to seven years in jail for receiving bribes, after a court found her guilty of accepting luxury items such as jewellery and a Dior handbag in exchange for political favours.

The wife of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol - who was ousted in 2025 following his failed attempt to impose martial law - received the bribes before and during his presidency, the lead judge at the Seoul Central District Court said.

"She exercised her power as first lady to offer jobs and business favours," the judge said, citing her willingness to use her influence to help people obtain key government or parliamentary posts.

"She received without any hesitation those bribes, which ordinary people would hardly encounter during their lives."

The list of bribes included jewellery such as a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, a Tiffany brooch and a pair of Graff earrings, the judge said.

Kim also received a gold turtle, a Dior handbag, a Vacheron Constantin watch worth 39 million won ($25,349.86) and a painting worth 140 million won, he said.

The judge said the actions of the former first lady seriously hurt public trust in the fairness of public appointments.

Those who gave her bribes included a construction company owner who sought a government post for his son-in-law, a pastor seeking to expand his network with high-ranking officials, the former head of a private university and the chief executive of a robotic dog retailer who wanted to supply products to the presidential security team, the judge said.

The court also fined Kim 64.8 million won and ordered the confiscation of items given as bribes if they could be located.

Kim has denied all the charges. Her lawyer told reporters she would appeal the ruling, accusing the judge of exaggerating evidence unfavourable to Kim, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The former first lady is currently in jail after being found guilty on charges of stock manipulation and receiving bribes from South Korea's Unification Church. She was sentenced to four years in jail on these charges in April.

Her husband Yoon was sentenced to life in prison in February for masterminding an insurrection tied to his short-lived imposition of martial law in 2024. REUTERS