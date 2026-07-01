South Korea cargo ship Namu to exit Strait of Hormuz after attack in Gulf

FILE PHOTO: The damaged stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM, after it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, in this handout picture released on May 10, 2026. South Korean Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, July 1 - South Korea's Oceans Ministry said on Wednesday the cargo vessel Namu, operated by HMM, would exit the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July at the earliest once the damage sustained in an attack in May was repaired.

The bulk carrier's hull was hit near the stern in the attack, which Seoul said on May 27 probably involved an Iranian anti-ship missile, summoning the Iranian ambassador to share the results of its investigation and lodge a protest.

Saeed Koozechi, Iran's ambassador to South Korea, denied Tehran's involvement, the Yonhap news agency reported, and South Korea later said it could not conclusively determine who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.

There are currently two vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, including Namu, with 35 crew members on board, Nam Jae-heon, vice oceans minister, told a press briefing on Wednesday. Nam added that 21 South Korean-operated vessels had passed safely through the strait since Washington and Tehran signed a ceasefire two weeks ago.

HMM is paying for the repairs, a ministry official said at the briefing.

A spokesperson at the company confirmed to Reuters it was covering the cost, adding it would lodge a claim with its insurance company.

When asked by Reuters whether South Korea would ask Iran or the U.S. to pay for the repairs, Nam said South Korea may consider a review later. He did not elaborate.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Israel launched their attacks on February 28, sending global oil prices sharply higher and raising concerns about the impact on the global economy. REUTERS