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South China Sea joint statement says China’s maritime claims have no basis

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The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law.

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, according to a joint statement by Japan, the Philippines, the US, and 11 other countries.
  • The statement reaffirms the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling as final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines.
  • The Philippines accuses China of dangerous actions, including water cannon use, within its exclusive economic zone amid ongoing maritime confrontations.

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TOKYO – China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, Japan, the Philippines, the United States and 11 other countries said in a joint statement on July 12 to mark the 10th anniversary of a landmark international tribunal ruling.

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law, a decision that Beijing continuously rejects.

“We reaffirm that the award rendered 10 years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines,” the joint statement said.

The Philippines and China have been involved in a series of maritime confrontations in recent years, with Manila accusing Beijing of “dangerous manoeuvres” inside its exclusive economic zone, including the use of water cannons to interfere with resupply missions to Philippine-held features.

Besides Japan, the Philippines and the United States, parties to the joint statement include Australia, Britain, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania and Slovenia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.