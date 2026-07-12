South China Sea joint statement says China’s maritime claims have no basis

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The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law.

TOKYO – China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, Japan, the Philippines, the United States and 11 other countries said in a joint statement on July 12 to mark the 10th anniversary of a landmark international tribunal ruling.

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law, a decision that Beijing continuously rejects.

“We reaffirm that the award rendered 10 years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines,” the joint statement said.

The Philippines and China have been involved in a series of maritime confrontations in recent years, with Manila accusing Beijing of “dangerous manoeuvres” inside its exclusive economic zone, including the use of water cannons to interfere with resupply missions to Philippine-held features.

Besides Japan, the Philippines and the United States, parties to the joint statement include Australia, Britain, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania and Slovenia. REUTERS