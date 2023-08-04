‘Your books saved me. It’s time for me to rescue you’: Netizens help flood-hit China bookstore

HEBEI - Netizens have rallied around BooksChina.com, one of the country’s biggest online bookstores, which has been severely affected by heavy rain and flooding triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.

In a statement issued on its website and multiple social media platforms – including WeChat and Sina Weibo – the bookseller said its warehouse in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, suffered the “most destructive impact” from flooding since the company was founded 25 years ago.

More than four million books, which accounted for roughly 80 per cent of its inventory, have been damaged by floodwaters, the statement said.

On Tuesday night, after the company sent out messages on social media saying that some of its employees were trapped on the fourth floor of the warehouse, netizens helped direct emergency responders to the location.

Some social media users offered to buy damaged books, while others said they were willing to make donations to help BooksChina.com survive the ordeal.

Hebei had been battered by heavy rainfall for about 144 hours from July 27, when Typhoon Doksuri plowed into East China’s Fujian province.

Zhuozhou received 355mm of rainfall between 8am on Saturday and 11am on Tuesday. Over 130,000 people were affected, according to local authorities.

Hebei serves as a logistics hub for many companies in Beijing, and nearly 100 publishing houses keep their books stocked in Zhuozhou.

At around 1.30pm on Tuesday, employees working at the Books­China.com warehouse shifted some books from the first floor to higher floors, and stacked sandbags at the entrance, according to Paper.cn.

However, floodwaters inundated the first floor within an hour, and employees rushed to take shelter on the fourth floor.

It all happened too quickly and they did not have enough resources to relocate all the books, the employees said.

At around 9pm on Tuesday, the company sent out messages seeking help. By 9am on Wednesday, rescuers found all employees who were trapped in the warehouse and evacuated them to safety.