Young Indian job seekers fume over shortened military contracts

ARRAH, India (REUTERS) - Prem Prakash has been trying for five years to get a job in India's armed forces, which used to provide employment for 17 years to the lucky few who passed the exams and physical tests.

But since the government announced a new recruitment system for the military aimed at making it younger and more efficient, the 22-year-old said he was no longer interested and would focus purely on getting a job in the railways - also a tough ask.

"It was my dream to be in the army because it is the best way to serve the country and also get settled at a very young age," Prakash said in his tiny rented room filled with books, a mosquito net and cot in Arrah, a town in eastern Bihar state.

"I am not going to appear for the four-years-only service. I have even stopped my physical training."

Prakash is one of hundreds of thousands of would-be military recruits disappointed by a proposal to lower the guaranteed tenure for most men in the armed forces to four years. What was a route out of poverty for many has suddenly become less attractive.

Violent protests erupted across the country last month because of the proposal. At least one person was killed and more than a dozen injured.

Under the new recruitment programme, called Agnipath, or "path of fire" in Hindi, 46,000 cadets will be recruited this year, the government has said.

The aim is to lower the average age of soldiers to 26 years from 32 to 33 now and slim down the country's 1.38 million-strong military, which is focused mainly on containing what India sees as potential threats from neighbours China and Pakistan.

Analysts say the move will also bring down the Indian military's burgeoning pension bill, potentially allowing the country to spend more on new weapons.

The proposals apply only to non-officer cadres of the armed forces. A much smaller number of recruits are admitted into officers' schools each year, where employment is guaranteed until at least the age of 50.

The backlash to the change underlines the challenge the government faces to provide enough jobs in a country of 1.35 billion people, where unemployment is stubbornly high.

At the same time, there is pressure to reform state institutions like the police, armed forces and railways, which are over-staffed and unwieldy.

More protests

Arrah is in India's poorest state of Bihar, where there are few industries and youngsters flock to various coaching centres that have sprung up to prepare them for government jobs.

While Arrah is known mainly for recruiting soldiers, other Bihar towns specialise in other state sectors.