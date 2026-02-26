For subscribers
News analysis
‘You stood by Israel’: Modi’s visit to Jerusalem deepens ties amid turmoil in the region
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
- PM Modi's visit aims to deepen India-Israel defence, trade and technology ties, seen by PM Netanyahu as steadfast support amidst regional instability.
- India, Israel’s largest defence equipment buyer (34% of exports), seeks to modernise its systems against regional security challenges, including Pakistan.
- India balances strong ties with Israel with extensive relationships across Arab nations, while consistently advocating for a two-state solution for Palestine.
AI generated
NEW DELHI - Used to be being vilified because of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was relieved to be greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a man he regards as a steadfast friend.
Mr Modi is visiting Israel from Feb 25 to 26
Mr Modi is visiting Israel from Feb 25 to 26to deepen trade and especially defence ties that have served to underpin India’s regional security.