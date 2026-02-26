Straitstimes.com header logo

‘You stood by Israel’: Modi’s visit to Jerusalem deepens ties amid turmoil in the region

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference in Jerusalem on Feb 26, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shaking hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a press conference in Jerusalem on Feb 26, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

Nirmala Ganapathy

  • PM Modi's visit aims to deepen India-Israel defence, trade and technology ties, seen by PM Netanyahu as steadfast support amidst regional instability.
  • India, Israel’s largest defence equipment buyer (34% of exports), seeks to modernise its systems against regional security challenges, including Pakistan.
  • India balances strong ties with Israel with extensive relationships across Arab nations, while consistently advocating for a two-state solution for Palestine.

NEW DELHI - Used to be being vilified because of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was relieved to be greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a man he regards as a steadfast friend.

Mr Modi is visiting Israel from Feb 25 to 26

to deepen trade and especially defence ties that have served to underpin India’s regional security.

