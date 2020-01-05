World Briefs: Tharman on working visit to Delhi, Mumbai

Tharman on working visit to Delhi, Mumbai

SINGAPORE • Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making a working visit to New Delhi and Mumbai from today to Wednesday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

In New Delhi, Mr Tharman will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders.

In Mumbai, Mr Tharman will deliver a lecture at the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

Japanese ex-minister denies receiving money

TOKYO • Former Japanese defence minister Takeshi Iwaya denied receiving money from a Chinese company involved in a casino bribery scandal.

"I absolutely deny it," Mr Iwaya, a politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a televised press conference yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

Spain grants residency to migrant hero

MADRID • Spain last Friday granted residency to an undocumented migrant from Senegal who was hailed as a hero after he rescued a disabled man from a burning building last month.

Spain's Labour and Immigration Ministry said it had granted Mr Gorgui Lamine Sow, a 20-year-old street vendor who arrived in Spain in 2017, residency in recognition of his "act of courage and service to the community".



CaptionMr Gorgui Lamine Sow, 20, has been hailed for his heroic efforts. PHOTOS: REUTERS



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE