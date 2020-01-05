World Briefs: Tharman on working visit to Delhi, Mumbai

Tharman on working visit to Delhi, Mumbai
SINGAPORE • Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making a working visit to New Delhi and Mumbai from today to Wednesday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.
In New Delhi, Mr Tharman will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders.
In Mumbai, Mr Tharman will deliver a lecture at the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.
Japanese ex-minister denies receiving money
TOKYO • Former Japanese defence minister Takeshi Iwaya denied receiving money from a Chinese company involved in a casino bribery scandal.
"I absolutely deny it," Mr Iwaya, a politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a televised press conference yesterday.
BLOOMBERG
Spain grants residency to migrant hero
MADRID • Spain last Friday granted residency to an undocumented migrant from Senegal who was hailed as a hero after he rescued a disabled man from a burning building last month.
Spain's Labour and Immigration Ministry said it had granted Mr Gorgui Lamine Sow, a 20-year-old street vendor who arrived in Spain in 2017, residency in recognition of his "act of courage and service to the community".
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE