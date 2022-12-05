World’s biggest party revs up unstoppable Modi campaign machine

DELHI – On a recent Friday morning, Mr Dhansukh Patel – volunteer, loyal foot soldier and long-time member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – sat on the verandah of his home deep in discussion with aides on strategies to win more voters to the party.

As the western province of Gujarat holds state elections, Mr Patel is on a mission to ensure that most of the 1,400 people in his village of Umber vote for the BJP. Aided by a database with details about local voters collected over the years, his team of eleven people have been knocking on doors, sending WhatsApp messages and helping families sign up for government welfare programmes that provide them with free rice and medical assistance.

Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf. It’s the state where he was chief minister for more than a decade and political analysts say a loss in the state is unlikely. Even so, the party machinery has been in overdrive for months. Helped by an army of workers like Mr Patel – who are essentially helping it walk the last mile – the party is attempting to reach every corner of the state and turn every uncertain voter.

Yet the election machinery that the BJP has shifted into gear goes well beyond the polls in Gujarat. Mr Modi wants to expand his support base and sustain momentum for the national elections in 2024 when he is expected to again lead the party for a third consecutive term. It’s an mammoth effort run by foot soldiers like Mr Patel, showing how the BJP morphed from a fringe group into the world’s largest party with more than 180 million members, a number that’s about double the reported membership of China’s Communist Party.

Since retiring two years ago, Mr Patel, 60, says he’s devoted all his time volunteering for the party. “Rallies are fine, but door-to-door campaign is most effective,” he said, as he thumbed through pages of data listing local villagers and their contact information.

Polls in Gujarat close on Monday, and the results will be out on Dec 8. They will be an important indicator of Mr Modi’s popularity for national elections. Along the way, the BJP supplements the work of people like Patel with detailed surveys to prepare it for both state and national elections.

The interest in data extends to the highest levels of the BJP. Beyond its official survey, Mr Amit Shah, minister of Home Affairs and the party’s master strategist, personally relies on professional teams to get on-the-ground information and cross check details provided by party leaders, two people familiar with matter said. Mr Shah usually focuses on identifying issues, calculating risk, preparing blueprints, and making social alliances, according to political analysts and party members.

A spokesman for the BJP declined to comment.

The BJP’s main opposition party, the Congress party, doesn’t have enough boots on the ground and has been struggling to reclaim lost ground after suffering its worst-ever defeat in the 2014 elections that brought Modi to power nationally.

The BJP’s unapologetic emphasis on Hindu nationalism, creation of new social and caste coalitions, and focus on women and welfare programmes made it the “primary pole of Indian politics, replacing the Congress”, said Dr Nalin Mehta, dean of the School of Modern Media at UPES University in Dehradun and the author of The New BJP.

“All of these factors combine with a formidable grassroots cadre and a ruthless managerial focus on winnability to create a powerful election machine that can often make the difference in close contests,” says Dr Mehta, the political scientist. “This increases the scale of the challenge for India’s opposition parties as they gear up for the next general elections in 2024.”

The BJP is also India’s richest political party, with its income in financial year 2021 topping the combined wealth of next seven largest national parties, giving it a huge advantage over rivals.

Local leaders and candidates bear very limited expenses, with the central leadership taking care of most expenditures, including cost of star campaigners and publicity, said Mr Niranjan Zanzmera, head of the BJP in Surat city.