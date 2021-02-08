With money for trees, Kerala village fights climate change

BANGALORE- Mr Madhavan Puliyammakal, 83, had never imagined that planting trees on his coffee farm would do anything more than provide a patch of shade. But the 100 trees he planted three years ago are now both financial security and a carbon sink.

The trees are in Meenangadi, a village in the forested, coffee-growing district of Wayanad in Kerala, which is on a mission to battle climate change by reducing its carbon footprint to zero. This mission is a first in India, which accounts for 7 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions - the fourth largest emitter in the world.

Meenangadi has introduced a unique tree banking scheme. For every tree Mr Puliyammakal plants and grows for three years, the local cooperative bank offers him an interest-free loan of 50 rupees (92 Singapore cents). Last October, he received his first instalment of 5,000 rupees, repayable after 10 years.

"If we keep the trees for 25 years, we won't have to repay the loan at all," said Mr Puliyammakal's son Subhash.

Over time, the trees would also improve their soil and crop yield.

The short-term incentive for the prolonged effort of growing trees has inspired farmers. In 2016, they planted more than 6,500 indigenous trees, such as jackfruit, mahogany, mango and fig.

Since last October, the state agriculture department has sanctioned 331,000 rupees to 134 people in Meenangadi as tree loans.

The idea was born when Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac returned from the 2015 Paris climate change conference, eager to implement some fixes at home. With environmental non-profit Thanal, Mr Isaac decided to test what it would take to make one climate hot spot in Kerala carbon-neutral.

The government chose Meenangadi in ecologically vulnerable Wayanad to experiment with offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.

The agrarian village had a strong network of women's groups and environmentally inclined leaders, but to get the nearly 34,000 residents to care about emissions, the village council held almost 450 meetings from 2016 to 2019.

"We didn't talk about technical things at first, but discussed the changes we were experiencing in our lives. The hotter days in our cool, hilly Wayanad, our less fertile soil, our respiratory problems, our overflowing garbage. Everyone worries about these realities," said Mrs Beena Vijayan, the former president of the village council who got the programme going.

Thanal worked with local residents and students to conduct a carbon audit. They measured emissions from consumption and waste in 9,000 households, soil on farms and traffic on the roads in the region. They also calculated the potential of the soil, trees and vegetation to absorb carbon.

Meenangadi's emissions were 33,375 tonnes in 2016. If this is reduced to 15,000 tonnes, the village would be carbon neutral.

"The audit itself spread awareness. When we recommended using solar street lights, low-voltage bulbs, composting of waste, and organic farming to reduce emissions, people happily adopted them," said Thanal's assistant director Dileep Kumar.

The biodiverse region desperately needed reforestation. Employed under the rural job guarantee programme, residents planted fruit as well as medicinal and rain trees on 13.8ha of temple land.

To boost tree planting on private land, farmers were offered the annual tree loans from a state grant of 100 million rupees.

The backbone of Kerala's successful campaigns against epidemics, malnutrition, illiteracy, and now climate change, has been its investment in strong decentralised local governance. It does take a village to fight most battles, including global warming.

Kerala hopes to make Meenangadi a carbon-neutral model for the rest of India.

But challenges remain. To monitor the growth of the trees and ensure that they are not cut down, the plan was to geo-tag newly planted trees, but this technical task is incomplete, and manually monitoring trees is time-consuming.

"We also planned to promote shade-grown coffee, which attracts better prices globally, but Wayanad farmers have yet to adapt to the new techniques," said a village representative elected last November.

Mrs Vijayan, the former village leader, who rattles off carbon emission calculations like a professional, said every obstacle could be overcome with political will and studious research. "I educated myself to educate others. It's not so difficult if you care," she said.