Will India's new wind-energy push make green jobs fly?

MUMBAI - As a child, Mr Nandha Kishore S.R. was fascinated by the wind turbine installed at a wind energy institute near his home in southern India and dreamt of one day operating such equipment.

Years later, the engineering graduate trained at the same institute in Chennai and started working in the sector, first assessing India’s wind energy potential, then calculating power production and now checking site suitability for wind farms.

That helped him weather a troubled period for the industry in the past five years, which saw downsizing and stunted growth after a new bidding process for wind farm development - intended to cut the cost of power production - led to stranded projects.

To breathe fresh life into the sector, the government this year scrapped the bidding process, waived charges on the sale of wind power between states, and announced new renewable energy parks to make land available for wind-farm developers.

Mr Kishore, 33, is now pursuing a PhD in artificial intelligence in a bid to remain indispensable as the wind power industry relies increasingly on technology - and to insulate himself from any job uncertainties in the future.

“Companies will expand, and there will be more jobs over the next few years, but the sustainability of jobs remains a question,” he said by phone from Chennai.

India aims to build 140 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity by 2030, which could power about 100 million homes - part of its wider goal to install 500 GW of renewables by the decade’s end.

Wind is critical for India’s energy transition, as providing round-the-clock green power will require faster deployment of wind and solar energy to ensure grid resilience and balancing of different sources, said Mr Martand Shardul, policy director for India at the Global Wind Energy Council.

“India and other parts of the world may not be able to achieve net-zero (emission) ambitions unless wind energy is exploited to its full potential,” Mr Shardul said.

The sector will also create employment in the world’s most populous country where tens of millions are out of work and jobs in coal are expected to decline as India weans itself off the planet-heating fossil fuel over the next couple of decades.

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), an India-based think-tank, estimates the South Asian nation can create about 150,000 jobs in wind by 2030 if its clean energy goals are achieved - up from about 26,000 jobs in 2021.

Mr Vijay Yadlapalli Venkat Ramana, former chief operating officer of Suzlon Energy Limited, said the wind power sector is more labour-intensive than solar, requiring a higher level of technical qualifications and skills to build turbines and construct and maintain wind farms.

Solar plants, on the other hand, largely hire unskilled labour for cutting grass and cleaning panels.

Globally, India stands fourth in wind power capacity and aims to auction 8 GW of wind power projects per year until 2030.

“Some projects are in the early stage of construction. Jobs are already flowing in,” Mr Ramana said.