Why some countries are anxious about leaving the world’s poorest club

DOHA - There will be jubilation in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan in 2023 when it quits the club of the world’s poorest countries, while others still have a mountain to climb.

The tiny state, famed for its Gross National Happiness index, will on Dec 13 become only the seventh nation to graduate from the band of Least Developed Countries (LDC) set up by the United Nations in 1971.

“We are taking it with a lot of honour and pride, we are not nervous,” said Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering at the LDC summit that ended in Doha on Thursday.

The leaders of all 45 other LDCs are anxious to follow. Bangladesh, Nepal, Angola, Laos, the Solomon Islands and Sao Tome are scheduled to graduate by the end of 2026.

But they worry about losing the trade privileges and cheap finance that disappear three years after leaving. Angola and the Solomons have sought to delay their exit. Others could follow.

Despite his confidence, Dr Tshering has reason to be on edge.

Booming hydro-electricity exports to regional power India have taken the per capita income of Bhutan’s 800,000 people to about US$3,800 (S$5,100) a year, 30 per cent higher than its giant neighbour.

But the coronavirus pandemic and global inflation have forced up spending and in 2022, the government banned the import of foreign cars to stop money from being taken out of the country.

“Life is all about adaptation,” Dr Tshering said.

“It is about losing and gaining. You lose one, you gain one. I think we are going to lose on availability of some grants, but we will be accessible to more business opportunities or more investments. It is just a trick of the game.”

National pride is also at stake for Bangladesh, dubbed a “basket case” by United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger after its creation in 1971.

The garment industry has turned the South Asian nation of 170 million into an export powerhouse, with per capita gross domestic product (GDP) also above India’s.

But analysts say exports will contract once LDC privileges disappear. And Bangladesh has sought about US$5 billion in international loans over the past year to bolster reserves.

Bangladesh Employers Federation president Ardashir Kabir said the country remains determined. “We are not afraid at all, we will generate our own resources, we will move forward.”

Losing the LDC tag brings credibility and “attracts investment from the world’s biggest countries”, he said.