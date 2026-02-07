WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The patient in Bangladesh developed symptoms consistent with Nipah virus on Jan 21 and died a week later.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Feb 6 that a woman had died in northern Bangladesh in January after contracting the deadly Nipah virus infection .

The case in Bangladesh, where Nipah cases are reported almost every year, follows two Nipah virus cases identified in neighbouring India , which has already prompted stepped-up airport screenings across Asia.

The patient in Bangladesh, who was aged between 40 and 50 years, developed symptoms consistent with Nipah virus on Jan 21, including fever and headache followed by hypersalivation, disorientation and convulsion, the WHO added.

She died a week later and was confirmed to be infected with the virus a day later.

The woman had no travel history but had a history of consuming raw date palm sap. All 35 people who had contact with the patient are being monitored and have tested negative for the virus, and no further cases have been detected to date, the WHO said.

Nipah is an infection that spreads mainly through products contaminated by infected bats, such as fruit. It can be fatal in up to 75 per cent of cases, but it does not spread easily between people.

Countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Pakistan implemented temperature screenings at airports after India said cases of the virus had been found in West Bengal.

The WHO said on Feb 6 that the risk of international disease spread is considered low and that it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions based on current information.

In 2025, four laboratory-confirmed fatal cases were reported in Bangladesh.

There are currently no licensed medicines or vaccines specific for the infection. REUTERS