Who is Imran Khan, and what is the corruption case against him?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges. Government officials alleged the former premier and his wife received land as a bribe through a charitable trust.

Khan and his aides have denied any wrongdoing.

Below is some background about the former premier and what is known about the land acquisition.

What is his background?

Born to an affluent family in Lahore and educated at Oxford University, Khan, 70, first rose to international prominence in the late 1970s on the cricket pitch. In 1995, he married a British heiress, Ms Jemima Goldsmith.

In 1996, Khan tried to parlay his popularity from cricket – he had led Pakistan in 1992 to its only World Cup triumph – into a political career, establishing his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or the Movement for Justice.

As a politician, he portrayed himself as a reformer offering an alternative to Pakistan’s entrenched political dynasties.

How did he rise to power?

For more than a decade, Khan struggled to make political inroads and was mocked for his ambitions.

By 2011, he began to gather political momentum, drawing hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis to his rallies. Many were energised by his populist, anti-corruption and anti-American message.

By then, Khan had embraced a pious form of Islam and sought to transform his personal image.

In 2018, Khan got married for a third time, to his spiritual adviser, Ms Bushra Watto, who is also commonly known as Bushra Bibi. (His marriage to Ms Goldsmith had ended in divorce, and he was briefly married in 2015 to a broadcast journalist, Ms Reham Khan.)

After winning the backing of military leaders, Khan became prime minister in 2018.

Many of his rivals accused the military of manipulating the election in his favour – an accusation Khan and the military have both denied.

He ushered in a new foreign policy, moving away from the United States and closer to Russia and China.