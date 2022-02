The night was a quiet carpet of black in the East Khasi hills of the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya. As our van laden with potatoes came to a stop, Mr Tishu Khongsit turned from the front seat to say we had arrived at his village. Then the 23-year-old tore the cold darkness with a 10-second whistle - it started low, rose fast and fell in little chuckles.

From the night came a soft, ambling "oiii" in reply, followed by footsteps.