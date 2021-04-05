For Subscribers
India's sewer cleaners
'What's worse than the job is the humiliation we face'
Invisible Asia is a series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the fifth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, ST shines the spotlight on India's sewer cleaners, a caste-ridden occupation, outlawed but not eradicated.
Mr Pedanna G had just put his feet up on the bed in his two-room house in Bangalore when his phone rang for the fourth time that Sunday.
"Another person with a blocked toilet," he said, hopping off the bed and slipping on his khaki work shirt and mask. Even before he had reached the end of the street, his phone rang again. It was the same person, confirming if Mr Pedanna was on his way. Could he hurry please? Could he take an autorickshaw instead of the bus?