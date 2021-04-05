India's sewer cleaners

'What's worse than the job is the humiliation we face'

Invisible Asia is a series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the fifth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, ST shines the spotlight on India's sewer cleaners, a caste-ridden occupation, outlawed but not eradicated.

ABOVE: Mr Pedanna G, 55, waiting for work at his usual place near the fish market of a middle-class neighbourhood in south Bangalore. He is what is known in India as a manual scavenger, someone who cleans toilets, drains and manholes by hand. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
ABOVE: Mr Pedanna says that he is routinely humiliated by people in Bangalore who shun him in buses, or hurl insults and abuse at him. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
ABOVE: Mr Pedanna removing a manhole cover to find the source of a blockage. Unlike sanitation workers, he is not supplied with equipment or protective gear. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
ABOVE: Mr Munisamy Katappa cleaning a latrine chamber in a Bangalore neighbourhood. In cities and villages, it is common to see men and women cleaning latrines and sewers using brooms, sticks and, often, bare hands. These workers manually carry and dispose of human excreta from streets, gutters and septic tanks. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
ABOVE: Mr Munisamy, 70, at home with his family. He says he drinks so he can "endure the horrid stink of excrement, and the disgust and humiliation" that he feels. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
ABOVE: Mr Munisamy says his wish is for his children and grandchildren to be educated so that they will have other job opportunities. PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
Since his son died working in a sewer and the police let the employer go scot-free, Mr Narayanswamy Muniappa (in white shirt), 66, notes down the addresses and numbers of people who call him for jobs as proof of what he has done.PHOTO: ARVIND DEV
Rohini Mohan‍ India Correspondent In Bangalore
Published: 
31 min ago
Mr Pedanna G had just put his feet up on the bed in his two-room house in Bangalore when his phone rang for the fourth time that Sunday.

"Another person with a blocked toilet," he said, hopping off the bed and slipping on his khaki work shirt and mask. Even before he had reached the end of the street, his phone rang again. It was the same person, confirming if Mr Pedanna was on his way. Could he hurry please? Could he take an autorickshaw instead of the bus?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2021, with the headline ''What's worse than the job is the humiliation we face''. Subscribe
