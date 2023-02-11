What life is like in crisis-hit Pakistan as inflation soars

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan lurches from one crisis to another, citizens are taking to the streets to protest a dual economic and political meltdown with little precedent in the nation’s post-independence history.

For months, the world’s fifth most populous country has edged closer to a debt default, echoing the cautionary tales of other developing economies, including Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

Inflation is at a 48-year high. Foreign currency reserves cover less than a month of imports.

The bill for billions of dollars in damage from last year’s devastating floods continues to sting, highlighting the financial consequences of a warming planet.

Talks for bailout money from the International Monetary Fund failed to yield a deal this week and will continue, providing no immediate reprieve.

However, the amount on the table – part of a US$6.5 billion (S$8.7 billion) loan programme – is still far from enough to replenish Pakistan’s depleted coffers.

Fighting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and Imran Khan, the ousted former leader, has cleaved the country. National elections expected in the second half of 2023 could turn messy.

Meanwhile, a recent suicide bombing in the city of Peshawar killed more than 100 people.

It illustrates the risks of Islamabad’s continued links to the Taliban, who’ve tightened their control in neighbouring Afghanistan.

To understand the crisis, Bloomberg News spoke to Pakistanis across the country. Here are their stories:

Muhammad Rashid, restaurateur

In Karachi, a bustling port city, surging inflation has battered local businesses. Muhammad Rashid, the owner of Rashid Seafood, said sales at his restaurant are down 50 per cent this winter.

Middle class customers, in particular, are staying away – bringing into focus sharpening inequality as the prices of staples such as bread and meat jump.

“Now, our customer base is mostly from the business class,” Mr Rashid said. “The rich are having no problem and continue to come here and eat seafood.”