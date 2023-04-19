What becoming the world’s most populous nation means for India

NEW DELHI – India will soon overtake China as the most populous country in the world, according to the United Nations (UN).

With roughly 2.4 per cent of the world’s land mass, India is now home to nearly a fifth of humanity – over 1.4 billion people, or more than the entire population of the Americas, or Africa, or Europe.

Of course, such comparisons still ring true for China, which is also roughly three times India’s size. But India’s population is relatively young and growing, while China’s is ageing and shrinking.

Such demographic shifts pose major economic and social challenges for the Asian giants as they struggle to adapt.

1. How is India’s population counted?

According to mid-2023 estimates by the UN, India’s population surpassed 1.4286 billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257 billion people.

The last census was completed in 2011, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government deferred the once-a-decade exercise in 2021, citing pandemic disruptions. There has been no indication when the vast, complicated effort to count the South Asian nation’s inhabitants will resume.

So current data is based on estimates and projections. India added about 23 million babies in 2022, though its birth rate – the number of live births per 1,000 population – has slowed, to 19.7 in 2019, from 24.1 in 2004.

The country’s population continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

In 2022, China registered only about 9.56 million newborns – the lowest since at least 1950. Because more deaths were recorded, the population figure dropped for the first time since the 1960s.

India’s population is predicted to continue on an upward trend until it peaks in the early to mid-2060s, while the forecast for China is a steady headcount decline.

2. What are the pros and cons of a burgeoning population for India?

Not only does India have more people, it also has one of the youngest populations, UN data shows. More than half its population is under the age of 30, with a median age of 28. That compares with about 38 in both the United States and in China.

This youth advantage could play a critical role in unlocking economic growth. With over two-thirds of its people of working age – between 15 and 64 years old – India could both produce and consume more goods and services, drive innovation, and keep pace with constant technological changes.

That is if it is able to deliver the vast number of jobs it needs as it transitions to an industrialised economy and people move off the farm.

Mr Modi, who is expected to seek a third term in 2024, has been pushing to improve the share of manufacturing in the economy to 25 per cent, from the 14 per cent it is currently stuck at.