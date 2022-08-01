WFH no longer a perk but hiring standard in Indian tech sector

NEW DELHI - Software professional Harish Kulkarni, when asked by his employer in a June survey whether he wanted to return to working in the office or work from home (WFH), chose the latter.

So did nearly all his colleagues at the Bangalore-based company, which is seeking to bring its employees back to the office at least twice a week.

"Some people have accepted two days (at the office), but everyone likes the WFH option," said Mr Kulkarni.

As India has eased Covid-19 restrictions and life returns to the pre-pandemic routine, information technology firms have found that employees are reluctant to return to the office full-time.

Three in four employees in the IT sector refuse to be in the office for even one day a week, according to a recent survey conducted by CIEL HR, an India-based staffing agency that surveyed 40 IT firms and 900,000 employees in May for The Economic Times.

The survey also found that 10 per cent of new hires in the corporate sector are in permanent remote roles.

Recruiters said workers have become more used to WFH, and are unwilling to go back to long commutes.

"I don't want to waste half my life commuting in the traffic jams of Bangalore," said senior data analyst Krithika Sandhu, 32, who recently quit to take up another full-time remote role.

"The pandemic taught me the value of time. I want to be able to care for my elderly parents. I wanted to work full-time but also be more responsive to their needs," she added.

Discussions on job sites and professional websites LinkedIn, Naukri.com and Glassdoor showed that many professionals who had moved back to their home towns or to remote locations, or set up functioning home offices, had a stronger preference for WFH.

Local media reported in May that 800 employees of edutech start-up WhiteHat Jr resigned over a period of two months after being asked to work in the office.

"Stern orders to return to office are proving counterproductive. Unlike two years ago, not having WFH is a deal-breaker today. It is not a perk but a new standard in hiring," said a human resources manager from a large IT company, who declined to be named.

In a sector hamstrung by a talent shortage, companies are also fearful of pushing too hard and losing workers - which gives employees the upper hand in negotiating their terms.

The US$200 billion (S$276 billion) Indian software industry that grew by a decade high of 15.5 per cent in 2021 to 2022 is on a hiring spree, even as companies take measures to prevent attrition, which reached record levels early this year.