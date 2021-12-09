Leader of India's West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee trying to forge national coalition against Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is pushing for a coalition of regional and smaller parties without the Congress Party.PHOTO: AFP
NEW DELHI - Ms Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has taken centre stage amid a mounting debate on whether an alliance of regional leaders can be an alternative to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP - in power at the federal level for seven years - has largely been feeble, given that the the country's only other national party, the Congress, remains rudderless and riven by dissension.

