Water bird numbers fall sharply across Nepal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

KATHMANDU - A national water bird census conducted in January from Lothar to Ghatgai along the Rapti river in Chitwan, recorded a total of 2,740 ruddy shelducks, a sharp decline from 4,107 counted in the same stretch in 2025.

The drop was even steeper at Jagadishpur lake in Kapilvastu, one of the country’s most important wetlands, where around 2,000 fewer whistling ducks were recorded in 2025 but only around 200 were counted this winter.

Notably, these birds were found not inside the lake but in nearby farmlands, indicating a loss of suitable habitat within the wetland itself.

Nationally threatened water bird species have declined further.

The cotton pygmy goose, of which 72 individuals were recorded in 2025 in Jagadhispur, was not sighted at all this season.

Similarly, the number of red-crested pochard fell by nearly a thousand compared to the 2025 record.

According to the latest data, water bird numbers have decreased across major wetlands from Ghodaghodi Lake in western Kailali to Barju Lake in Sunsari in the east.

Mr Laxman Paudel, national coordinator for the water bird census at Wetlands International, said the nationwide count carried out under the coordination of Bird Conservation Nepal shows a consistent decline in both the number and species of water birds across the country.

The nationwide water birds count is held in the month of January every year to track population trends, distribution and emerging risks to water birds while engaging local communities in conservation.

The 2026 census runs from Jan 3 to Jan 18. It is coordinated by Wetlands International in collaboration with Bird Conservation Nepal, with support from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation.

More than 400 ornithologists, nature guides, wildlife photographers and trained volunteers are participating nationwide. The official report of the census is yet to be published.

As Nepal marks World Wetlands Day on Feb 2, the conservationists and bird enthusiasts are worried about the decline of water birds across the country, raising fresh concerns about the health of rivers, lakes and wetlands that sustain them.

Conservationists attribute the decline to human encroachment, pollution of rivers and lakes, shrinking wetlands and unregulated extraction of riverbed materials.

The spread of invasive weeds around bird habitats and the increasing use of insecticides and pesticides in agriculture have further reduced safe feeding and resting grounds.

The census, conducted at 78 sites within 18 major wetlands, shows that most key sites recorded fewer birds than in 2025.

Jagadishpur lake, which was listed as a Ramsar wetland site in 2003, illustrates the trend. According to ornithologist Hathan Chaudhary, water bird numbers have fallen by 55 per cent over eight years.

“In 2018, we counted 23,000 birds. In 2026, the number dropped to 10,282,” he said.

Species diversity has also declined, from 48 species and 12,832 birds in 2025 to 41 species in 2026.

Spread over 157 hectares, the lake has seen increased boating, picnics and unauthorised fishing.

“Steamers, loud music and human activities make birds feel unsafe,” said Mr Chaudhary.

Jagadishpur lake, the country’s second bird sanctuary, is a major destination of birding in Nepal.

Conservationists warn that the lake will soon lose its fame if the bird population continues to fall.

According to them, human encroachment is the main threat for bird conservation in the lake.

Every winter, birds migrate to the lake from Siberia and frozen parts of China, Mongolia, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan and stay until February. Gadwall, lesser whistling duck, tufted duck, ferruginous duck, northern pintail, northern shoveler, Eurasian wigeon, common Pochard and cotton pygmy-goose are the major birds found in the lake.

“Three or four years ago, one could see flocks of two or three thousand birds at a single spot. In the past two years, even the sight of 500 or 600 together has become rare,” said senior ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral, noting that shrubs around the lake that once provided cover are disappearing, making feeding and roosting difficult.

He said noise pollution, haphazard extraction of riverbed materials and recreational activities have degraded habitats.

Similar declines were recorded at Ghodaghodi Lake, Nepal’s first bird sanctuary, where counts fell from 1,250 birds of 26 species in 2025 to 1,000 birds of 24 species in 2026.

Ornithologist Ram Shahi reported decreases of water birds in Banke and Bardiya as well.

In Chitwan, the total count dropped to 25,000 birds of 63 species counted in 2026 compared to 27,000 birds of 61 species in 2025 across its eastern, central and western sectors.

According to Mr DB Chaudhary, only the western Chitwan and Nawalpur sector showed an increase, where numbers rose from 9,548 to 12,887 birds, dominated by 8,523 ruddy shelducks and 946 bar-headed geese.

In the east, Koshi and Barju wetlands recorded significant losses. Koshi’s count fell from 10,000 birds of 67 species in 2025 to 6,000 birds of 56 species in 2026, while Barju lake declined from 6,000 to 4,000 birds.

Pokhara Valley was an exception, with total numbers increasing to 37,000 birds, though species dropped from 55 to 46.

According to conservationists engaged in the national count, Nepal’s aquatic bird population remains below 100,000 in 2026. Fewer species were recorded in 2026 than in 2025, disappointing visitors as well.

“Tourists who came to Jagadishpur hoping to enjoy the sight of water birds were let down,” said wildlife photographer Sudip KC.

Senior ecologist Haribhadra Acharya at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said the nationwide water bird census is carried out every year during the non-breeding season of mostly migratory species to accurately assess their population status.

According to him, the annual count helps authorities understand changes in water bird numbers, the condition of their habitats and their movement patterns, providing a scientific basis for the formulation of conservation policies and management plans.

A total of 903 bird species, including some critically endangered ones, have been recorded in Nepal.

According to ornithologists, Nepal hosts about 8 per cent of the world’s bird species. The country is a major birding destination.

Given the variety of bird species the country hosts, a good number of foreign tourists have started visiting the country, exclusively to watch birds. THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK