Volunteers fill critical Covid-19 data gaps left by Indian government

KOCHI, INDIA - As the highly infectious Omicron variant races through the world's second most populous country, harried Indians have turned to volunteer-driven data portals for information to keep themselves safe in this third wave.

Two such popular websites - covid19bharat.org and incovid19.org - have been collating data since Nov 1 from multiple clunky government sources, churning out user-friendly daily and cumulative updates on several parameters such as confirmed cases and vaccine doses right down to the district level.

In a country where the government has not only suppressed certain inconvenient healthcare data, such as Covid-19 mortality figures that exceed official estimates, but also failed to present information it is willing to share in an accessible manner, these easily navigable websites have become an indispensable source for critical information, including for researchers whose models help shape containment strategies.

These websites have picked up the baton from an illustrious predecessor, covid19india.org, that tracked the pandemic's ebb and flow in India since Jan 2020. By the time it ceased operations on Oct 31 last year, the site run by 300-plus volunteers had raked up more than 4.4 billion visits. It stopped operations as the volunteers wanted to return to their regular lives with the pandemic easing after the second wave.

Mourning its closure on the portal's blog, one frequent user said checking the site had "become a habit like sitting down with a glass of mellow single malt after sundown", adding that its information had guided his major decisions through the pandemic.

The federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare puts together data from various states and union territories daily to give only a cursory national and state-level cumulative update on parameters such as active cases and deaths on its portal and in press releases.

India's 28 states and eight union territories also publish these details district-wise on various platforms, including on social media, but with no standardisation in presentation and often on links difficult to trace.

It is these disparate and scattered data heaps from more than 740 districts that the portals run by volunteers consolidate at one spot and present neatly, including in downloadable formats.

"These days there are a lot of efforts towards building models for predicting how the future months will look like with the new variant, or maybe you want to know what the reproductivity rate is for a certain district… Those kinds of research efforts require data, especially of the kind we are putting out," said Dr Asha Subramanian, the founder and CEO of Semantic Web India, one of the several stakeholders behind incovid19.org.

Dr Bhramar Mukherjee, Chair of Biostatistics at the University of Michigan, who has been tracking the pandemic's evolution in India, told The Straits Times it would have been "nearly impossible" to do state-level modelling without support from covid19india.org and covid19bharat.org.

Dr Gautam Menon, a professor at Ashoka University who has worked on Covid-19 modelling, said he and his collaborators used covid19india.org extensively and now rely on both its successors for information used in their predictive models.

"That the most trusted source of Covid-19 data comes from volunteer, non-governmental efforts even as the government is the custodian of this data and indeed much more, should be a source of concern," Prof Menon told ST. "It does not speak well of the Indian government's commitment to open data and transparency."

He added he would like to see more efforts placed on integrating the various databases under the government's control, so that they can become a source of actionable information in the current stage of the pandemic. India, for instance, has yet to create a systemic mechanism to disseminate data oncritical issues such as vaccine efficacy and breakthrough infection rates.

While the two sites have benefited from covid19india.org's open source code, churning out these daily updates is no mean feat for volunteers who lend a hand every night after their regular day jobs.