Violent Bangladesh garment protests shut hundreds of factories

DHAKA - Hundreds of garment factories in Bangladesh have shuttered as thousands of workers staged violent protests to demand a near-tripling of their wages, police said on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 per cent of the South Asian country’s US$55 billion (S$75 billion) in annual exports, supplying major Western brands including Adidas, Gap, H&M and Levi Strauss.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector’s four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly wages start at 8,300 taka (S$102).

Police said on Thursday that workers had ransacked dozens of factories across Gazipur and other industrial neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka since the protests began over the weekend.

“More than 250 garment factories have been shut in the protests. Up to 50 factories have been ransacked and vandalised, including four or five which were set alight,” Gazipur police chief Sarwar Alam told AFP.

“When one factory is ransacked, neighbours don’t want to keep their factories open,” he added.

Further afield, Ashulia deputy police chief Mahmud Naser told AFP that at least 50 “very big factories” employing more than 15,000 workers in his industrial town had been shuttered.

Two workers have been killed and dozens more injured since protests began, according to police figures.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which represents factory owners, has offered a 25 percent pay raise.

The pledge is significantly short of the 23,000 taka monthly wage that the protest campaign has called for.