Kashmir sees a tourist boom but revival threatened by targeted killings

In May, an unprecedented heat wave in India, combined with a desire to travel after Covid-19, spurred tourists to seek out destinations with a cooler climate.

Hordes of visitors descended on Kashmir to visit its famed gardens, such as the Tulip Garden and the 17th-century Mughal-era terraced Nishad Garden.

They enjoyed rides on shikaras (local boats) on the Dal Lake and took to the slopes in the ski resorts of Gulmarg.

On Thursday (June 2), Srinagar airport saw some 16,478 passengers, with travel agents noting hotels were booked up.

Among them was a trickle of international tourists, including from South-east Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez said.

But the return of tourists, so crucial to reviving the local economy, has coincided with a spate of targeted terrorist killings, highlighting the fragility of the tourist boom.

On Thursday, a bank employee was shot dead in the Kulgam district and a migrant worker was killed in Budgam district - the 15th and 16th targeted killings by terrorists since January this year. Victims have included both Kashmiri Hindus, known as Pandits, and Muslims, both civilians and government officials.

"We condemn this violence. We don't know why this is happening," said Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club.

"Right now people are coming from all over the country. This is the peak season as schools are shut. We hope it (tourism) will continue to run as it is."

Tourism in Kashmir, which has held on in between periods of instability, contributes 8 per cent of gross domestic product, both directly and indirectly, including from sales of its handicrafts.