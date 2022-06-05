Kashmir sees a tourist boom but revival threatened by targeted killings

NEW DELHI - Kashmir, shaking off a three-year slump triggered by uncertainty over its loss of special autonomy status and the Covid-19 pandemic, is seeing a tourism windfall.
But a recent spate of targeted terror killings has raised concerns that this bonanza could be halted.
Some 700,000 tourists visited Srinagar in the first five months of this year, breaking a 10-year record, according to the local administration. For the whole of 2019, the region received 600,000 tourists.
In May, an unprecedented heat wave in India, combined with a desire to travel after Covid-19, spurred tourists to seek out destinations with a cooler climate.
Hordes of visitors descended on Kashmir to visit its famed gardens, such as the Tulip Garden and the 17th-century Mughal-era terraced Nishad Garden.
They enjoyed rides on shikaras (local boats) on the Dal Lake and took to the slopes in the ski resorts of Gulmarg.
On Thursday (June 2), Srinagar airport saw some 16,478 passengers, with travel agents noting hotels were booked up.
Among them was a trickle of international tourists, including from South-east Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez said.
But the return of tourists, so crucial to reviving the local economy, has coincided with a spate of targeted terrorist killings, highlighting the fragility of the tourist boom.
On Thursday, a bank employee was shot dead in the Kulgam district and a migrant worker was killed in Budgam district - the 15th and 16th targeted killings by terrorists since January this year. Victims have included both Kashmiri Hindus, known as Pandits, and Muslims, both civilians and government officials.
"We condemn this violence. We don't know why this is happening," said Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club.
"Right now people are coming from all over the country. This is the peak season as schools are shut. We hope it (tourism) will continue to run as it is."
Tourism in Kashmir, which has held on in between periods of instability, contributes 8 per cent of gross domestic product, both directly and indirectly, including from sales of its handicrafts.
One factor for its robust resurgence, said Mr Hafeez, was that Kashmir opened up before other destinations last year.
"A lot of people who couldn't go anywhere, we provided them with an opening to come to Jammu and Kashmir. We tapped the potential of people who would otherwise travel abroad and would like to go to Europe," Mr Hafeez told The Straits Times.
But Kashmir, a region known for its natural beauty, is at the heart of a conflict between India and Pakistan. During its troubled history, thousands have been killed in violence fuelled by a separatist insurgency which began in 1989.
In recent times, the unrest had seen young people taking to pelting security forces with stones. In 2019, the Narendra Modi government removed the region's special status that had permitted a certain level of autonomy, including disallowing outsiders from buying property, in what it said was an effort to integrate the region better with the rest of India.
This was followed by the pandemic disruptions.
The return of tourists has been welcomed wholeheartedly, said Mr Arun Joshi, a Kashmir-based journalist and author.
"Nobody anywhere in the world would like his business or prospects of odd jobs being disrupted by stone-throwing or shutdowns or any other violence. There are local stakes in this sense of normalcy and that is also bringing tourism," he said.
He noted that a belief that Kashmir was more integrated with the rest of India after the removal of its special autonomy status could also be inspiring people to come to Kashmir.
But he said that even if a single individual is killed, "it shakes the confidence of people".
"Then it has a ripple effect. If tourism is having ripple effects vis-a-vis normalcy, any killings will have their own ripple effect on the psyche."
Thursday's killings, the third of Hindus within a week, triggered protests by Kashmiri Pandits, a community that fled Kashmir in large numbers in the early 1990s in the initial years of the violent insurgency.
Reports said that some 100 Hindu families left Kashmir after the killing of 36-year-old Hindu schoolteacher Rajni Bala in Kulgam on May 31.
Amid condemnation over the killings, opposition politicians have made the point that increased tourism should not be mistaken as a sign of normalcy.
"(Increased) flights and tourism are not (signs of) normalcy. Normalcy is when there should be no fear and terror. Kashmiri Pandits should not run away," said National Conference leader Omar Abdullah recently.