Vedanta plant blast in India’s Chhattisgarh kills 14, injures 20

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Vedanta said a thorough investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blast.

NEW DELHI - At least 14 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured following a boiler explosion at a power plant operated by India’s Vedanta in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, local police confirmed on April 15 .

The cause of the explosion was not immediately identified.

The incident took place on April 14 at Singhitarai, about 230km away from the state capital of Raipur.

“The death toll from the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh has risen to 14, and the number of injured has increased to 20,” District Superintendent of Police P.K. Thakur told Reuters.

The blast was likely caused by overheating in the boiler tube, said Supt Thakur.

In a statement, Vedanta said an “unfortunate incident” had occurred at its Singhitarai plant and that a thorough investigation is under way to determine the cause. REUTERS