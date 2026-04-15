Straitstimes.com header logo

Vedanta plant blast in India’s Chhattisgarh kills 14, injures 20

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vedanta said a thorough investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blast.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW DELHI - At least 14 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured following a boiler explosion at a power plant operated by India’s Vedanta in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, local police confirmed on April 15.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately identified.

The incident took place on April 14 at Singhitarai, about 230km away from the state capital of Raipur.

“The death toll from the Vedanta power plant blast in Chhattisgarh has risen to 14, and the number of injured has increased to 20,” District Superintendent of Police P.K. Thakur told Reuters.

The blast was likely caused by overheating in the boiler tube, said Supt Thakur.

In a statement, Vedanta said an “unfortunate incident” had occurred at its Singhitarai plant and that a thorough investigation is under way to determine the cause. REUTERS

More on this topic
Blast at India firecracker factory kills 21, officials tell media
Birthday balloon explosion in India leaves 2 with burn injuries
See more on

India

Accidents - workplace

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.