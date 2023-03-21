$4b IMF bailout for ailing Sri Lanka comes with tough reforms

BENGALURU – Sri Lanka has secured a US$3 billion (S$4 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tide it over its worst economic crisis since independence.

In a televised address on Tuesday, following the announcement late on Monday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said: “We’re no longer a bankrupt country.”

Sri Lanka will get the first US$330 million tranche on Thursday.

Nearly a year in the making, the IMF bailout is a lifeline for the bankrupt island nation that has barely any foreign exchange reserves to repay debts running into the billions or import essential food, fuel and medicine.

The country’s economy has been reeling since 2021 under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising energy prices, corruption and economic mismanagement, on top of populist tax cuts under Mr Wickremesinghe’s predecessor, Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Inflation stands at more than 50 per cent.

Identifying corruption as a key issue, an IMF “governance diagnostic mission” has started assessing Sri Lanka in its first such exercise in Asia, IMF officials said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who led efforts to get the IMF bailout, told The Straits Times the deal came as a “relief”.

Nevertheless, the IMF fund barely scratches the surface of the island nation’s pending bills.

Sri Lanka’s monthly fuel imports alone range from US$230 million to US$500 million. Its heaviest burden is servicing its outstanding public debt, which stood at US$84 billion in December 2022, according to Colombo-based think-tank Verite Research.

But Mr Sabry said: “The amount of money isn’t important. It will unlock investment from others now.”

The IMF bailout gives Sri Lanka access to US$7 billion, which, apart from the US$3 billion from IMF, will come from institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The country’s biggest bilateral creditors – China, India and Japan – have guaranteed support in debt restructuring to Sri Lanka. Mr Sabry said some of the sanitation, water treatment and electrification projects halted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency during the crisis may also resume soon.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka told ST: “The funds secured through the IMF deal will, first and foremost, be used to achieve debt sustainability, strengthen governance and widen the social safety nets to support the most vulnerable groups in Sri Lanka.”