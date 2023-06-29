US expects more cooperation with India in South China Sea

WASHINGTON - The top US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday he expects a greater US-India partnership over issues in the South China Sea, where China has been at the centre of numerous territorial disputes with regional countries.

The United States and India declared themselves “among the closest partners in the world” last week, during a state visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasised adherence to international law in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South China Sea.

The US has seen a “clear and upward trend” of Chinese “coercion” in the disputed waters, Mr Kritenbrink told Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies think-tank.

Asked whether India would have a growing role in the South China Sea and greater cooperation with the US there, Mr Kritenbrink said “Yes,” adding that there would be greater collaboration among a group of regional powers - the US, India, Japan and Australia - known as the Quad.

He said the US focus in the region was on building capacity of allies, partners and friends that share a vision for a peaceful and stable world.

“We will welcome cooperation with any country that embraces that vision. That of course includes India,” Mr Kritenbrink said.

“Large countries should not bully smaller ones,” he added, referring to China’s disputes with other South China Sea claimants.

Tensions are high in contested parts of the South China Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes and a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory and says disputes should be left to countries in the region to settle without outside interference.