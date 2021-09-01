US exit will stop ISIS attacks in Afghanistan, says Taliban

KABUL • A spokesman for the Taliban said it will crack down on attacks by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and expects these attacks to end once foreign forces leave the country.

"We hope that those Afghans who are influenced by IS... will give up their operations on seeing the formation of an Islamic government in the absence of foreigners," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at the weekend, referring to the Islamic State, another name for the group.

"If they create a situation for war and continue with their operations, the Islamic government... we will deal with them."

A devastating suicide bomb attack claimed by an ISIS group outside Kabul airport last Thursday killed scores of people hoping to flee the country, as well as 13 US service members.

Retaliatory or pre-emptive strikes by the United States on ISIS positions over the past few days have angered the movement. The Pentagon said it carried out a drone strike on Sunday against a vehicle - which had been linked to ISIS - threatening Kabul airport.

Mr Mujahid said: "There is no permission for them to do such operations... our independence must be respected."

The evacuation of tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who feel at risk of reprisal or repression under the Taliban ended yesterday, along with the full withdrawal of US and Nato troops.

ISIS has been highly critical of the troop withdrawal deal struck between the Taliban and Washington last year that saw the Taliban offer security guarantees.

One ISIS commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betrayal with the withdrawal deal and vowed to continue its fight, according to the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

During the Taliban's prison-break spree this summer to free its fighters, many ISIS militants were also released - which is increasingly looking like a lethal error.

Although both groups are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy, while each claims to be the true flag-bearer of the cause.

In recent years, the Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter of ISIS has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries. They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools and even hospitals.

Mr Mujahid reiterated that the new government would not be announced until after the last US soldier had left.

"It is important to announce the government, but this requires a lot of patience. We are holding consultations to form the government responsibly," he said. "We have some technical problems on this issue."

Banks, government offices and other public institutions remain largely shut, with employees prevented from entering offices since the takeover, which sent the afghani, the local currency, sliding.

The Taliban has promised to improve Afghanistan's economy, but to do that, the new regime must rely on foreign aid - and there is no guarantee it will get the funds it needs.

