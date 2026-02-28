Straitstimes.com header logo

US backs Pakistan’s ‘right to defend itself’ against Afghanistan’s Taliban govt

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A Pakistani soldier standing guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on Feb 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border firing between the two countries.

A Pakistani soldier standing guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on Feb 27.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - The United States on Feb 27 said it supported Pakistan after

it bombed neighbouring Afghanistan

and declared war against its Taliban government following clashes.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks,” Ms Allison Hooker, the Under Secretary of State for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with a Pakistani counterpart.

She said she expressed to Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan’s senior-most career diplomat, the United States’ “condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban”.

Her brief statement did not call for an end to the fighting. Britain earlier called for “de-escalation”, China called for a ceasefire and Iran offered to mediate.

Pakistan bombarded Afghanistan’s major cities in its most significant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the US withdrawal.

The Afghanistan war has soured the US’ relationship with Pakistan, with former president Joe Biden wanting little to do with Islamabad due to past support for the Taliban as the United States propped up a pro-Western government.

President Donald Trump has shifted course and forged close ties with Pakistan, which has gone out of its way to praise him for his mediation during a conflict with India last year and said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Trump, asked about the strikes on Afghanistan earlier on Feb 27, hailed Pakistan’s powerful military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot,” Mr Trump told reporters.

“I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well.” AFP

More on this topic
How do Pakistan and Afghan Taliban militaries stack up as tensions flare?
From sponsor to enemy: What’s behind Pakistan’s attack on Afghan Taliban?



See more on

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban

US foreign policy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.