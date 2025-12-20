UN rights chief urges probe into Bangladesh student leader’s killing

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man holding a photo depicting prominent activist Sharif Osman Hadi, as a crowd gathers to protest over his death in Dhaka, on Dec 19.

GENEVA - The United Nations human rights chief voiced alarm on Dec 19 at the killing of Bangladesh student protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi, calling for a swift and impartial investigation.

Mr Hadi, a key figure in 2024’s pro-democracy uprising, was shot by masked gunmen while leaving a mosque in the capital Dhaka last week.

He was initially wounded and flown to Singapore for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his wounds on Dec 18.

“I urge the authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the attack that led to Hadi’s death, and to ensure due process and accountability for those responsible,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

He urged calm as protesters rallied across Bangladesh for a second straight day, demanding the arrest of the gunman.

“Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all,” he warned.

With parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026, Mr Turk stressed that it was vital to ensure an environment where all individuals could participate safely and peacefully in public life and freely express different views.

“I urge the authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and security of journalists at this critical time, and prevent further escalation of unrest,” the rights chief added. AFP