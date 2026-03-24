UN looks to boost food security for Rohingya in Bangladesh

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The World Food Programme said its new needs-based, tiered approach aimed to ensure the minimum food needs of all refugees were met.

DHAKA - The United Nations food agency is revamping its programme for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from April to ensure a minimum threshold of food security for each household, a spokesperson said on March 24.

Funding pressure on humanitarian groups is growing in the ninth year of a crisis over more than 1 million Rohingya, most of whom fled violent military crackdowns in Myanmar in 2017 and live in overcrowded camps with slim access to jobs or education.

The World Food Programme said its new needs-based, tiered approach aimed to ensure the minimum food needs of all refugees were met while directing greater support to those facing the greatest challenges.

Rather than reducing overall aid, the new system will allocate monthly food assistance according to household food insecurity levels assigned through a 2025 survey, a WFP spokesperson in Bangladesh said.

“Differentiated ration size is in line with global best practice for (a) protracted crisis and will ensure an equitable distribution of food assistance to those who need it most,” added Ms Kun Li, the spokesperson.

The sole provider of monthly food assistance to Rohingya refugees, the WFP supports nearly 1.2 million people in Bangladesh, including about 150,000 new arrivals since 2024, it said.

About 33 per cent of households are considered to be highly vulnerable, with 50 per cent seen as moderately vulnerable, while 17 per cent are vulnerable, said Mr Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh’s top official overseeing the refugee camps.

“Our rations keep shrinking because of the global funding crunch,” said Mr Mohammed Jashim, 37, a Rohingya refugee and the father of three children aged between four and 11.

“I urge the international community not to forget us. We have no way to return home right now. Please don’t abandon us.”

The WFP’s new scheme categorises households as “extremely insecure”, “highly insecure” and “food insecure” in terms of food supply.

Monthly sums of US$12 (S$15.34), US$10 and US$7 respectively will go to homes in the three categories in the southern coastal town of Cox’s Bazar, it said.

Those on Bhasan Char, an island in the Bay of Bengal home to 31,000 Rohingya, will receive bigger corresponding payments of US$13, US$11 and US$8 to reflect higher commodity prices and logistics costs there, it added.

To boost the diversity of their diets, households judged the most vulnerable, such as those headed by children, the elderly or women, and those of disabled persons, qualify for US$3 more in monthly fresh food vouchers for each person.

Continued international support remains essential to sustain life-saving food assistance and other basic services for Rohingya refugees and vulnerable host communities in Bangladesh, the WFP added. REUTERS