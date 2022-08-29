Ukraine war increases urgency for India to diversify arms purchases: Analysts

NEW DELHI - Uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war have made it even more urgent for India to reduce its reliance on Russia for arms purchases and to work towards domestic defence manufacturing in the long term.
Early this month, Mr Alexey Rakhmanov, director-general of United Shipbuilding Corp of Russia, told Indian media that the delivery of two stealth frigates had been delayed by six months due to the war.
He said that some of the equipment for the frigates had fallen under Western sanctions, with the first frigate to be delivered by November 2023 and the second one by April 2024.
The uncertainties over how Russia's defence manufacturing sector will cope with the continuous demand for weapons to fight the war and Western sanctions - imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February - remain a concern for India.
Some 60 per cent to 70 per cent of India's weaponry, including jets, tanks and missile systems, is from Russia.
Three months ago, Army Chief Manoj Pande acknowledged "the supply chain of certain spares and ammunition has been impacted to some extent" and said India was identifying alternative sources from other countries.
Analysts said there is increased urgency for India to step up defence diversification in the short and medium term and indigenisation in the long term.
Retired major-general S.B. Asthana, a defence analyst, said: "The writing on the wall is indigenisation. It is a compulsion and we have to move this way... and whatever we are importing, we must (further) diversify."
A widely held calculation among defence experts is that indigenisation, up to a reasonable extent, will take at least a decade.
The road ahead includes sorting out issues such as land acquisition, boosting production of critical technologies, attracting foreign defence companies to manufacture in India and skilling defence personnel, the experts noted.
"This is not something that will happen overnight, '' said Mr Nandan Unnikrishnan, a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation.
"The reduction of total dependence on Russia, indigenisation and diversification are a process, which will take at least a decade."
Still, even before the Ukraine war, the Indian government had been putting in place policies to push manufacturing, such as increasing foreign investment in defence from 49 per cent between 2012 and 2016 to 74 per cent between 2017 and 2021, apart from trying to get foreign defence firms to manufacture in India.
In a sign of new urgency in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a list of 780 components and subsystems whose import will be banned between 2023 and 2028, giving time for domestic industry to start manufacturing.
This is the third list in the past nine months, with Indian media reporting that many of these parts for tanks, jets and missiles were currently being sourced from Russia.
India's relationship with Russia since the Cold War era has, to a large extent, been moulded by defence cooperation. Russia has been instrumental in building up India's defence capabilities and has continued to sell sensitive equipment such as nuclear submarine technology.
But in recent years, India has been dialling down new purchases from Russia.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia's share of total arms exports into India went from 69 per cent between 2012 and 2016 to 46 per cent between 2017 and 2021.
In contrast, India's arms imports from France increased more than tenfold, making it India's second-largest arms supplier from 2017 to 2021, the institute noted.
India's defence relationship with Russia has guided its position on the Ukraine war.
New Delhi has walked a fine balance refusing to side with the West against Russia and abstaining from votes in the United Nations Security Council condemning the invasion of Ukraine.
For Russia, too, India remains a major market and one that it will protect at all costs.
"Russia is in dire need of money, and only when you export, you get money. It is in Russian interest (to keep selling to India)," noted Mr Asthana.
Among the ongoing large acquisitions from Russia include five S-400 Triumf missile systems at a cost of almost US$5.5 billion (S$7.7 billion).
But for India, the Ukraine war has thrown up yet another unwelcome pairing.
The war has seen growing convergence between Russia and China that is expected to increase as both countries face increasing Western hostility.
This comes as India has been growing closer to the United States and has been facing an assertive China along their disputed border.
In 2020, India and China both lost soldiers in a border blowout, the effects of which continue to be felt today even as talks are ongoing to disengage from some remaining friction points.
"When we got caught in the skirmishes with China, we discovered that we don't want to be in a situation which is unpredictable," said Mr Unnikrishnan.
"We don't want to find out down the line that the Russians are going to curtail supplies at the request of the Chinese."
He added: "Anyway, no (upcoming) power can become great on the back of imported arms."