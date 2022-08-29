Ukraine war increases urgency for India to diversify arms purchases: Analysts

NEW DELHI - Uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war have made it even more urgent for India to reduce its reliance on Russia for arms purchases and to work towards domestic defence manufacturing in the long term.

Early this month, Mr Alexey Rakhmanov, director-general of United Shipbuilding Corp of Russia, told Indian media that the delivery of two stealth frigates had been delayed by six months due to the war.

He said that some of the equipment for the frigates had fallen under Western sanctions, with the first frigate to be delivered by November 2023 and the second one by April 2024.

The uncertainties over how Russia's defence manufacturing sector will cope with the continuous demand for weapons to fight the war and Western sanctions - imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February - remain a concern for India.

Some 60 per cent to 70 per cent of India's weaponry, including jets, tanks and missile systems, is from Russia.

Three months ago, Army Chief Manoj Pande acknowledged "the supply chain of certain spares and ammunition has been impacted to some extent" and said India was identifying alternative sources from other countries.

Analysts said there is increased urgency for India to step up defence diversification in the short and medium term and indigenisation in the long term.

Retired major-general S.B. Asthana, a defence analyst, said: "The writing on the wall is indigenisation. It is a compulsion and we have to move this way... and whatever we are importing, we must (further) diversify."

A widely held calculation among defence experts is that indigenisation, up to a reasonable extent, will take at least a decade.

The road ahead includes sorting out issues such as land acquisition, boosting production of critical technologies, attracting foreign defence companies to manufacture in India and skilling defence personnel, the experts noted.

"This is not something that will happen overnight, '' said Mr Nandan Unnikrishnan, a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation.

"The reduction of total dependence on Russia, indigenisation and diversification are a process, which will take at least a decade."

Still, even before the Ukraine war, the Indian government had been putting in place policies to push manufacturing, such as increasing foreign investment in defence from 49 per cent between 2012 and 2016 to 74 per cent between 2017 and 2021, apart from trying to get foreign defence firms to manufacture in India.