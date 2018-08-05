Two Romanian men arrested in India for alleged hacking of ATM accounts

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Two Romanian nationals were arrested in New Delhi on Saturday (Aug 4) on suspicion of hacking into the accounts of more than 300 ATM users across India, police said.

The men are believed to have stolen about three million rupees (S$60,000) from ATMs in the eastern city of Kolkata alone and the total amount could be higher, said Praveen Tripathy, joint commissioner of police in the city's detective department.

They have been brought to Kolkata where the local court has ordered them to be placed in police custody until Aug 18, Tripathy said.

He added that the two Romanians were believed to be part of an international gang that uses skimming devices on ATMs to steal debit card details of users.

While the police have received complaints from only 45 debit card holders so far, they believe the gang was in possession of details of more then 300 card holders.

All the accounts have been blocked.

The two men could not immediately be reached for comment.