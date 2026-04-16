Two planes grounded after accident at Delhi airport; all passengers safe

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The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air plane sustained minor damages in the incident.

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- Two aircraft were involved in an accident on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on April 16.

The incident took place at around 2.15 pm near Terminal 1 of the airport when the planes were being taxied. Passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, but were safely disembarked.

One of the planes, a SpiceJet flight, had just arrived from Leh, the capital of Ladakh, India, while the other, a flight under domestic airline Akasa Air, was bound for the Indian city of Hyderabad.

The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air plane sustained minor damages in the incident.

Both airlines said the planes were grounded for repairs.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said preliminary information shows that the airline’s aircraft was stationary when the other aircraft made contact with it, adding that the aircraft returned to the bay on April 16.

“All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: “A SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline.” THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK