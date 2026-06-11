People carrying the coffin containing the body of one of six Naga men found dead after they were believed to have been taken hostage.

– At least two people from the Kuki community were killed in attacks by armed men in India’s restive state of Manipur on June 11, two senior police officers said, a day after the authorities recovered the bodies of six men from the rival Naga community who were believed to have been taken hostage.

The two predominantly Christian tribes have a long history of conflict over competing claims to ethnic homelands in the north-eastern state, but the recent fighting erupted after a Naga man was allegedly assaulted by men from the Kuki community in February.

The killing of three Kuki pastors in May, allegedly by Naga armed groups, had triggered a series of retaliatory abductions by both sides, but most of the hostages were released over the past month, with only the six Naga men still missing.

Seven houses were torched in the June 11 attack, launched around daybreak, killing two people and injuring two more, one of the police officers told Reuters, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A Kuki civil organisation in Kamjong district, where the violence occurred, said the victims were community leaders involved with the church.

Police have not identified the perpetrators of the attack or the community to which they belong, but said the situation remains “tense and volatile”.

Similar prolonged fighting between the Nagas and Kukis in 1993 left hundreds dead.

The Kuki community has also been involved in fighting with the mostly Hindu Meitei community since May 2023 over economic benefits and job quotas. About 260 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced in the violence. REUTERS