Two Indian planes make emergency landings on foreign land

NEW DELHI • Two Indian aircraft were forced to make emergency landings on foreign land in the past 24 hours, reports said yesterday.

An Air India Express flight from India's southern city of Calicut to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Oman's capital Muscat after a burning smell emerged in the cabin.

Post-landing engineering inspections were carried out on the aircraft and the engines, but no fumes or smoke were observed and the flight took off for its onward journey to Dubai, the reports said.

Earlier, India's biggest airline, IndiGo, diverted a plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect".

The flight was meant to go to Sharjah in the UAE from the southern city of Hyderabad.

"IndiGo Flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect," IndiGo said in a statement. "Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi."

The incidents came less than two weeks after SpiceJet said on July 5 that a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting India's aviation watchdog to issue a warning notice.

