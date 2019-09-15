Two dead, 40 missing after tourist boat capsizes in India

NEW DELHI (DPA) - At least two people have drowned and 40 more are missing after a boat capsized in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Sept 15), police said.

The ferry, carrying a total of 60 domestic tourists, tipped over in the Godavari river in East Godavari district, area police chief Adnan Naeem Asmi said.

"Two bodies have been recovered from the scene. Eighteen people were rescued or swam to safety, while 40 are still missing," police chief Asmi said by phone.

Rescue operations by local agencies and police were under way at the site, he added.

It was not clear how the accident happened, if the boat was hit by strong winds or currents or if it capsized due to overcrowding, police chief Asmi added.

Every year, scores of people drown in boat tragedies across India, which are mostly blamed on overcrowding, poor maintenance of vessels and lax safety rules.

On Friday, 11 Hindu worshippers drowned when two boats capsized in India's central city of Bhopal.