Turkish Airlines plane evacuated due to tyre fire after landing in Kathmandu

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An airbus belonging to Turkish Airlines is parked at Tribhuvan International Airport after a minor fire broke out while landing in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 11.

KATHMANDU – A tyre of a Turkish Airlines plane caught fire after it landed on May 11 in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu, the authorities said, forcing the closure of the airport for an hour.

All 277 passengers and 11 crew members on the Airbus A330 arriving from Istanbul were evacuated using the emergency exits following the fire, and nobody was injured, Mr Gyanendra Bhul, a Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesman , told Reuters.

“The fire broke out in the right rear tyre of the aircraft... the fire was doused and the plane was towed to the taxiway... it is grounded,” Mr Bhul said.

Turkish Airlines said smoke was observed in the landing gear while the plane was taxiing, and technical inspections had been initiated.

Mr Yahya Ustun, the airline’s senior vice-president for communications, said on social media platform X: “Initial assessments indicate that the smoke was caused by a technical malfunction in a hydraulic pipe.”

An additional flight has been planned for the return of the passengers, he added. REUTERS