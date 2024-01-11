Trouble in paradise: Maldives tourism under threat after ministers’ remarks against India, Modi

NEW DELHI – Sports physiotherapist Falak Joshipura was planning to celebrate her 24th birthday in February with her husband by enjoying the pristine white beaches and crystal blue Indian Ocean waters in the Maldives.

But she decided to alter her plans after three now-suspended deputy ministers – Ms Malsha Shareef, Ms Mariyam Shiuna and Mr Abdulla Mahzoom Majid – in the Maldives government made disparaging remarks against her prime minister, Mr Narendra Modi, and India.

In now-deleted social media posts, the three officials in different posts had called Mr Modi a “clown” and a “puppet of Israel”. They also criticised Indians, with one comparing India to cow dung.

The comments have led to a call to boycott holidaying in the Maldives, a popular beach destination among well-heeled Indians. India also lodged a diplomatic protest with the Maldives.

“It is solely because of my pro-nationalist sentiments that I cancelled planning for the Maldives,” Dr Joshipura told The Straits Times. “We should not give our share of money to them for mocking our nation and government. So I promptly told (my travel agent), I don’t want to go ahead with the plans.”

Dr Joshipura, who reckoned that the situation warranted an apology from the Maldives’ president, is now looking for alternative destinations to celebrate her birthday.

The comments by the suspended ministers were reportedly a reaction to images and videos posted on social media site X on Jan 2 of Mr Modi walking on the beach and snorkelling in Lakshadweep, an Indian archipelago of 36 islands off the coast of Kerala.

While Mr Modi did not mention the Maldives, the post was interpreted in certain quarters there as an effort to woo Indians away from the Maldives.

The expected backlash against the remarks by the three suspended ministers is now threatening tourism – a mainstay of the island nation – in the Maldives, noted those in the travel industry.

“For now, numbers are not down. There are hardly any cancellations since people have to pay huge cancellation charges. But it (bookings) will be affected in February and March. Beyond that, it is too early to say,” said Mr Ravi Gosain, vice-president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, who noted destinations like Bali, Mauritius and Thailand would likely benefit.

“People will be scared to go, thinking there may be problems from local supporters of these ministers.”

Interest has spiked for Lakshadweep, which, incidently, doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle a large influx of tourists, amid the controversy. Indian media reports said Lakshadweep has only 150 hotels and once-a-week flights.

Still, Indian online travel company MakeMyTrip said in a post on X on Jan 8 that online searches for Lakshadweep had rocketed by 3,400 per cent and prompted an advertisement campaign for India’s “stunning beaches”.