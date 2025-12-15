Toxic air chokes Delhi as smog and dense fog lead to flight cancellations

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Air Quality Index stood at 457 at 6am local time on Dec 15, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

– A thick layer of smog and dense fog covered the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on the morning of Dec 15, pushing air quality into the “severe” range and affecting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Several flights were delayed after visibility dropped sharply due to the fog. This was the first major spell of winter fog in the national capital this season, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Visibility fell in many parts of the region, slowing early morning travel.

Fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport

Dense fog over the city reduced visibility at Palam Airport in the early hours, leading airlines to issue travel advisories, United News of India reported.

According to available information, 40 flights were cancelled, while four others were diverted. Many flights were also delayed on arrival and departure.

Visibility fell to 100m at around 4.30am and may drop further to 50m. Light westerly winds of 5kmh to 7kmh were reported. The poor visibility affected flights.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” Delhi International Airport Ltd said in a passenger advisory.

Airlines such as IndiGo and Air India said they were watching the situation closely.

In messages posted on social media platform X, the airlines asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. They said safety remains the top priority, and staff are available to help travellers.

“Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” IndiGo posted.

“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support,” it added.

“Here’s hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

Meanwhile, Air India also issued a travel advisory: “Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.”

Passengers were advised to plan their journeys carefully as weather conditions remained difficult.

Pollution remains severe across the city

Delhi also woke up to heavy smog, raising fresh concerns about public health . In many areas, a thick haze made it hard to see over short distances.

Pollution levels stayed very high at several monitoring stations. The AQI was 493 in Akshardham and 469 in Dwarka Sector-14, both classed as “severe” by the Central Pollution Control Board.

At Wazirpur, Rohini and Ashok Vihar, the 24-hour average AQI reached 500, the highest level shown by pollution monitors.

An AQI above 400 is considered “severe”. Readings of 450 and higher fall under “severe plus”, which is seen as extremely dangerous.

Fog warning issued; temperatures remain low

The India Meteorological Department had warned of dense fog in the morning. Similar conditions were reported from the Safdarjung weather station.

The highest temperature in Delhi was 23 deg C, while the lowest fell to 8 deg C, adding to the winter chill.

Strict pollution curbs in place across NCR

With air quality staying well above safe limits, the Commission for Air Quality Management has put Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan into effect across the NCR.

This stage is enforced when AQI crosses 450 and brings in the toughest curbs to stop pollution from rising further.

All construction and demolition work has been stopped . Stone crushers, mining units and related operations have also been ordered to shut.

Restrictions on polluting vehicles have been tightened as the authorities try to limit emissions during the pollution crisis.

Following this, the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on Dec 15 issued an advisory for Singaporeans in the NCR, especially children and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments, to heed the advice of the local authorities.

They should stay indoors and use masks if stepping out.

It noted that flights to and from the Delhi NCR are likely to be impacted by the low visibility.

Travellers should take note of advisories issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport and affected airlines, it added.

Singapore nationals in the area needing consular assistance can contact the High Commission. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK