Top Indian wrestlers continue street protests against wrestling chief over sexual harassment

NEW DELHI - Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, have intensified their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

In what is the biggest Me Too moment in Indian sports, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, 28, has alleged that more than a dozen women wrestlers have been sexually harassed by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 66.

Mr Singh has denied the charges.

Ms Phogat has not said if she is among those who have been harassed.

The police, following a Supreme Court intervention based on a plea by the wrestlers, on April 28 filed two sexual harassment cases against Mr Singh – one by a minor and the other by seven women athletes – and opened investigations. The allegations include stalking and aggravated sexual assault.

But the protesters want him removed as WFI chief immediately and arrested.

Public sympathy has been growing amid widespread media coverage of top athletes, including Olympic bronze winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, sleeping on floor mats in a makeshift tent at Jantar Mantar, their protest site in the capital.

The wrestlers accused the police of abusing and assaulting them when they tried to bring in wood planks to create makeshift beds at the site on Wednesday night.

“Did we win medals for the nation to see such days?” asked Ms Phogat as she teared up following the scuffle with the police and more than a week of protesting.

Police kept security tight on Thursday, regulating the flow of visitors to the protest site, as social activists and supporters from student groups, opposition parties and farmers organisations turned up to show their solidarity with the wrestlers.

This is the second protest in the last four months. The wrestlers called off their first protest on Jan 21 after demonstrating for four days, following assurances from the sports ministry that it would investigate the sexual harassment allegations.

The wrestlers said they were forced to return to Jantar Mantar, as they were dissatisfied by the inaction of the police, who have yet to share their investigations into the allegations.

The wrestlers have also alleged corruption within the federation and said there is an environment of “fear and intimidation” in national camps.