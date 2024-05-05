Top Afghan diplomat in India quits after $2m gold smuggling reports

NEW DELHI - Afghanistan’s top diplomat in India resigned days after she was reportedly caught by airport authorities smuggling nearly US$2 million (S$2.7 million) worth of gold into the country.

Ms Zakia Wardak, the Afghan consul-general in India’s financial capital Mumbai, posted a statement on social media platform X announcing her resignation.

Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi shut down in November, more than two years after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government, leaving Ms Wardak as the country’s most senior representative in India.

“It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step away from my role at the consulate and embassy in India, effective May 5, 2024,” Ms Wardak said on May 4.

Indian media reports said Ms Wardak was in April stopped by financial intelligence authorities at Mumbai airport on arrival from Dubai – along with her son – carrying 25kg of gold.

She was not arrested because of her diplomatic immunity, the reports said, but the gold – worth around US$1.9 million – was confiscated.

Ms Wardak’s resignation leaves thousands of Afghan nationals, including students and businessmen, without any consular representation in India.

Most foreign nations – including India – do not officially recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban government, but acknowledges it as the de facto ruling authority.

In many Afghan missions, diplomats appointed by the former government have refused to cede control of embassy buildings and property to representatives of the Taliban authorities.

Ms Wardak said in the statement that she had “encountered numerous personal attacks and defamation” over the past year.

Such incidents “have demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society”, she added, making no explicit reference to the gold allegations.