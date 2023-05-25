Too many permits? Deaths soar on Everest after record number of climbers attempt summit

KATHMANDU, Nepal – The latest climbing season on Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, is set to become one of the deadliest ever, raising questions about whether Nepal is issuing too many permits to maximise tourist dollars.

The director of Nepal’s tourism department, Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, told Bloomberg News the death toll currently stood at eight, and that five other people are missing.

The number of fatalities looks set to surpass the 11 deaths logged in 2019, when images of massive traffic jams at the summit spread around the world.

The deaths come after the Nepali government issued a record 478 permits in 2023.

The deadliest year in Everest’s climbing history was 2014, when at least 17 local staff were killed, mostly from a major avalanche, according to data tracked by the US-based non-profit organisation The Himalayan Database.

Permits for foreigners to climb Everest cost US$11,000 (S$15,000) and have already raised more than US$5 million for Nepal’s economy in 2023.

The government has resisted making significant changes to cap the number of permits issued.

Many people are “seduced and enamoured by climbing Mount Everest, and there’s nobody there that will tell them ‘no’ because they’ve paid the money”, said Mr Alan Arnette, a mountaineering blogger who climbed Everest in 2011.

Climbing operators and the authorities have not taken significant safety measures to avoid harming profits, he said.

“It’s a pure and simple business decision.”

Dr Khatiwada said the government is taking the fatalities seriously.

In a phone interview with Bloomberg News, he said Nepal requires climbers to be at least 16 years old. They must also submit a doctor’s certificate that says they are medically fit.

“The death rate is quite high this season because of the climate and climate change,” he said.

“There is no other reason. We are trying our best to reduce the risks, but mountaineering itself is risky.”

Landlocked Nepal, which is one of the most impoverished nations in Asia, has benefitted from a boom in mountaineering tourism – driven in part by the growing wealth of neighbouring nations, including India and China.