Tiger’s Nest Monastery: What to know about this iconic Buddhist landmark in Bhutan

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Paro Taktsang or more popularly known as Tiger’s Nest Monastery, is a sacred Buddhist monastery clinging to a sheer granite cliff 900m above the upper Paro Valley in Bhutan.

A woman from Singapore died in Bhutan on May 30 after she reported feeling unwell during a hike to the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery.

She had been on a tour organised by travel agency Chan Brothers and was descending from the monastery when she told the accompanying guide that she was feeling unwell.

Here is more information about the iconic Buddhist landmark .

What is the Tiger’s Nest monastery?

Paro Taktsang, or more popularly known as Tiger’s Nest Monastery, is a sacred Buddhist monastery clinging to a sheer granite cliff 900m above the upper Paro Valley in Bhutan.



It is about two hours’ drive from the capital, Thimphu.



According to 8th-century folklore, the revered Indian master Guru Rinpoche - who introduced Buddhism to Bhutan - flew to this location from Tibet on the back of a mystical tigress.

He reportedly meditated in a cave for three years, three months, three weeks, three days, and three hours and emerged in eight incarnated forms (manifestations).

This cemented the place as one of the most important sacred sites in the Himalayan Buddhist world.

The first temple was believed to have been built in the 14th century by Sonam Gyaltshen - a Nyingma Buddhist master and more structures were added to the location in subsequent years.

A fire on April 19, 1998 saw the monastery burnt completely.

A total of 135 million Bhutanese ngultrum (S$1.8 million) was raised to rebuild the entire complex, spearheaded by the fourth king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who is also the father of the current king.

The newly constructed Paro Taktsang was reopened in 2005.

Today, the monastery consists of four main temples and living quarters as well as eight caves, interconnected through steps and stairways made in rocks.

How high is Tiger’s Nest?

It is perched on a cliff at an elevation of 3,120m above sea level.

How long is the hike and how tough is it?

The moderately challenging hike involves a 7km round trip, gaining 500m in elevation.

Depending on the pace, a person can take between four and six hours to complete the hike, with a break for tea at the halfway viewpoint, where hikers will get their first full glimpse of the monastery perched on the rock face.

Most of the terrain consists of shallow steps and clearly defined dirt paths.

The final stretch includes a series of steep stone steps down to a waterfall, then up again towards the entrance of Paro Taktsang.

The main challenge though is the high altitude and thinner air, which is why the hike is typically scheduled as a visitor’s final activity, allowing tourists time to acclimatise.

During the trek, hikers are advised to pace themselves and stay hydrated to avoid over exertion, which can can result in altitude sickness.

Horses are available for hire, to take those who find the ascent difficult, but this is only from the starting point to the cafe at the halfway viewpoint.

The rest of the journey will need to be made on foot.

Who are the famous faces who have visited Tiger’s Nest?

Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Catherine, trekked to the monastery in April 2016, as part of their two-day visit to Bhutan.

His father, King Charles, took the same trek in 1998 when he was the Prince of Wales, but he only made it halfway due to a polo injury.

Actor Jet Li - a Buddhist - reportedly meditated at Tiger’s Nest while Hong Kong celebrity Tony Leung and his wife Carina Lau, who held their wedding in the Himalayan kingdom on July 21, 2008, have also made the trek.

Hollywood actor Will Smith visited Paro Taktsang in late 2025 as part of filming for his National Geographic docuseries, Pole to Pole.

Closer to home, actresses Zoe Tay and Tan Kheng Hua, film director and screenwriter He Shuming and Capital 958 DJ Lin Xuan have all visited the monastery.



According to her social media postings, Tay is currently in Bhutan and visited the Tiger’s Nest Monastery on May 20.