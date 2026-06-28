Three Pakistani rangers killed in Karachi attack, Dawn newspaper reports
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KARACHI - At least three of Pakistan’s Sindh Rangers personnel were killed in an attack on the paramilitary forces building in Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 27.
Witnesses said they heard a loud blast followed by gunfire along a major road in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood near several universities and Pakistan’s meteorological department.
Three militants were also killed in the attack on the local Sindh Rangers headquarters, Sindh Inspector-General Javed Alam Odho told Dawn.
Mohammad Bakhsh said he was praying at a nearby mosque when he heard the blast.
“The ground felt like it does when there is an earthquake,” the 40-year-old who runs a restaurant in the area said. “When we came out there was smoke everywhere... then the gunfire started,” he said, adding the firing went on for around 15 minutes.
A Reuters reporter at the scene said firing had ended and the situation was calm. This is the most notable attack in Karachi since an explosion targeting a Chinese convoy in October 2024 which killed two Chinese nationals.
Attacks in Pakistan’s major cities have become increasingly rare in recent years but a surge in militancy in regions bordering Afghanistan has raised concerns that violence could return to the urban centres. REUTERS