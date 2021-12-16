Three dead, 10 injured in fire at India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals plant

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Three people were killed and 10 injured in a fire at a plant owned by Indian chemicals-maker Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd in the western state of Gujarat, the company said late on Thursday (Dec 16).

The fire at a small standalone plant at its Ranjitnagar site that makes fluorospeciality chemicals did not lead to gas emissions and has not impacted any other plants at the site, Gujarat Fluorochemicals said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

Shares of the company had fallen 8.4 per cent earlier in the day after local media reported an explosion at one of the company's plants.