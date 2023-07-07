Thousands rally in Pakistan to condemn Quran burning in Sweden

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of people rallied in streets across Pakistan on Friday to condemn a Quran burning in Sweden that has outraged Muslims around the world.

Last week, Mr Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight outside a Stockholm mosque.

His act came as Muslims across the globe began celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday, or Hari Raya Haji, and as the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for countrywide protests against the burning, declaring Friday “a day to uphold the Quran’s sanctity”.

Several political parties used the occasion to trumpet their Islamic credentials ahead of an election that must be held later this year, including former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In the finance hub of Karachi, about 3,000 supporters of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) marched for kilometres on Friday, with some beating effigies draped in Swedish flags.

About 5,000 more TLP members rallied in one of at least a dozen protests held in the second-largest city of Lahore.

Swedish flags were burned at rallies across the country, including at Islamabad’s Sitara Market.

“Quran is our red line,” chanted hundreds of protesters at the market, who held placards calling for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador and severing of diplomatic ties with Stockholm.

Others trampled on modified Swedish flags that read “#Boycott Sweden” and featured a crossed-out image of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Clerics and Imams in mosques across the country condemned the burning in their Friday sermons.

“The entire Islamic world should cut diplomatic ties with Sweden and put economic pressure on Sweden by boycotting its products,” Maulana Sheikh Tahir said in a sermon at a mosque in Islamabad.