‘This isn’t just the Ram temple, but the national temple’: What a temple town’s rise says about India

AYODHYA, Uttar Pradesh – Through the grey Ayodhya fog, the outline appears of a decades-old fantasy of orthodox Hindus. A glimpse of a pink temple behind cranes and forklifts – a blurry image that signals a new chapter for some, and a grudging closure for others.

This temple in Ayodhya town in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been built to worship Lord Ram – as north Indians refer to Rama – in the place where Hindus believe the god was born, and where a mosque once stood before it was destroyed.