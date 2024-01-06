Letter From Ayodhya

‘This isn’t just the Ram temple, but the national temple’: What a temple town’s rise says about India

Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
This temple in Ayodhya town in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been built to worship Lord Ram in the place where Hindus believe the god was born, and where a mosque once stood before it was destroyed. ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN
AYODHYA, Uttar Pradesh – Through the grey Ayodhya fog, the outline appears of a decades-old fantasy of orthodox Hindus. A glimpse of a pink temple behind cranes and forklifts – a blurry image that signals a new chapter for some, and a grudging closure for others.

This temple in Ayodhya town in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been built to worship Lord Ram – as north Indians refer to Rama – in the place where Hindus believe the god was born, and where a mosque once stood before it was destroyed.

